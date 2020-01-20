|
|
Stephen Joseph Domsicz, 68, of Hamburg, passed away on January 19, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. Born in Reading, on July 23, 1951, he was the son of the late Joseph Domsicz and the late Helen (Baczewski) Domsicz. Steve is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathleen (O’Brien) Domsicz, and will be remembered in love by his children: Jennifer Kanike, of Harleysville, wife of Anand; Stephanie Schappell, of Kutztown; and Mary Himmelberger, of Bernville, wife of Donald; as well as his grandchildren: Ethan, Kayla, Maya, Sydney, Vera and Donnie. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Joniec, of Lansdale; and his brother, John Domsicz, of Shillington. Steve graduated from Holy Name High School in 1969 and from Penn State University with a degree in individual and family studies; he enjoyed visiting Penn State as an alumnus to attend football games. He committed his 32-year career to Pennsylvania’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, first employed as a rehab counselor, followed by work focused on helping the deaf and hard of hearing, and retiring as a supervisor. Steve remained a strong, active and proud man over much of his life. He was a rugby player in his early years and was a third-degree black belt earned in fighting competition and a longtime member of the USA Judo Association. He found great peace in the outdoors. Fishing, hunting, bicycling and hiking were favorite pastimes. Over the last several years he enjoyed taking walks around town, watching sports and news on television, and feeding and watching the birds in his backyard. He loved to share his knowledge of nature and history with anyone that would listen. He found great joy and laughter over the past 15 years in spending time with his grandkids, whether endlessly walking them around when they were infants, or as they got older, sneaking them treats or acting silly, doing anything to make them smile. Steve was a loyal husband and a proud father who raised his three girls to be strong and resilient; he taught them to rise above mistakes and self-defeat because every new day was an opportunity to start over. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, at 11:00 a.m., from St. Mary R.C. Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg. Visitation with the family will be at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hawk Mountain: https://www.hawkmountain.org/give/donate-now. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020