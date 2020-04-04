|
|
Stephen H. Blefgen, 77 of Hamburg died April 2nd, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Cynthia L. (Greenawald) Blefgen. Steve was born in Pottstown and was the son of the late Raymond J. and Velma D. (Godshall) Blefgen. He was a graduate of St. Pius High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Steve was employed as a civil engineer for Arro Consultants for many years, and was the manager of a horse-boarding stable for 20 years. He was a member of the Hamburg American Legion-Behler-Hein Post 637, and Shartlesville Fish & Game Association. Steve was a life member of both the Hamburg Fish & Game Association and the Eastern Pennsylvania Water Pollution Control Operators Association, Inc. He was a current member of the Hamburg Municipal Authority. Steve and Cindy enjoyed traveling throughout the world and he especially enjoyed Ocean City, MD and his annual fishing trip to Canada. In addition to his wife, Cindy, Steve is survived by a daughter, Tracy wife of Allen Schaeffer, Shoemakersville and grandchildren Carisa and Otto. Memorial contributions may be made to the: Salvation Army Hamburg Service Center, 700 South Fourth Street, Suite C, Hamburg, PA. 19526. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020