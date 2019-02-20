Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Holubec.

Stephen Holubec, 101, widower of Emma K. Heisler, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Stoneridge Poplar Run, Myerstown, Pa.

He was born in Philadelphia to the late Michael and the late Anna (Holowenko) Holubec. One of five children,

Stephen spent most of his life in the Phoenixville and

Parkerford areas. A longtime member of Trinity Lighthouse Church, Stephen was also involved as a Republican

committeeman and was the justice of the peace in

Parkerford from 1962-1965.

Stephen was employed as a dock supervisor for Jones Motor and retired from Mushroom Freight in the same

capacity. He was an American patriot and served our country as a corporal during World War II in the Army from 1943 to 1945. He received the WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal and European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon while in the war.

Stephen leaves behind two children, Jack Holubec, of Blandon; and Joel Holubec (Sally) of Myerstown; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Helen

Holubec; and brother, Joseph Holubec.

Preceded in death are his two siblings and granddaughter.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, 11 a.m., in Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 135 Bridge St., Spring City, with the Rev. Stephen Holubec officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Friday, in the

funeral home. Burial will be immediately following the service in the Highland Memorial Park in Pottstown.

Online condolences can be made at

www.sgsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Lighthouse Church, 66 S. Limerick Rd., Royersford, PA 19468. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home.



