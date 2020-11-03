Stephen Kenneth Seaman Stephen Kenneth Seaman, 60, of Reading, passed from this life on Sunday, November 1, 2020, surrounded by family. Born on July 18,1960, in Reading, Pa, he was the son of Elizabeth (Kugler) Seaman Bodek and the late Kenneth Seaman. Steve was a 1978 graduate of Holy Name High School and was a member of Slovak Catholic Sokols. He was the owner/operator of Seaman Flooring for many years. Steve was a true Phillies fan and a lover of Villanova Wildcat basketball. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and friends and his first priority was to show people a good time. He was the organizer of family trips to the beach, white water rafting in West Virginia and live concerts. Most of all, Steve loved spending his time with his grandchildren, whom he loved and adored, and fought to live for. Surviving Stephen is his daughter Mandy Rumberger, wife of Steve, Shillington, two grandchildren, Avery and Forrest; six siblings: Beverly Bard, wife of Russ, Eileen Smutek, wife of Joe, Donna Hilton, wife of Tom, William Seaman, Douglass Seaman husband of Peggy and Cheryl Sheirich, along with twelve nieces and nephews and fifteen great nieces and nephews. A true celebration of life party, Steve-O style, will be held in Spring, 2021. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.LutzFuneralHome.com