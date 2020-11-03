Stephen M. Konopelski Stephen M. Konopelski, 74, of Exeter Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Reading Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. A son of the late Stanley and Mary (Poluck) Konopelski, Steve and the love of his life, wife Patricia (Buser) Konopelski, just recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. Steve was a graduate of St. Peter’s Grade School and Reading Catholic High School. He was an Industrial Engineer for a number of area firms, including Textile Machine Works, Mack Trucks, General Battery, Met-Ed, and Sherwin Williams. Family always came first for Steve, and he especially loved summer vacations at the Shore, meticulously planning every detail to make sure the entire family always had a great time. A dedicated runner, he proudly completed three marathons, several mini-marathons, and countless local 5 and 10K races. The simple things in life brought a smile to Steve’s face, like relaxing with a nice, cold Black & Tan. He will be dearly missed by everyone lucky enough to call him “friend”. In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by four children: daughters Susan Hulme, wife of Jack, Westminster, MD; and Peggy Schobel, West Reading; sons Stephen, husband of Lisa, Exeter; and Mark, husband of Jodi, Spring Mills, PA; and a brother, John Konopelski, Greenfields. More than anything, Steve cherished being an incredible “PopPop” to his six grandchildren: Katelyn, Garrett, Claus, Matthew, Madison and Molly Kate, each of whom will greatly miss him. He was also predeceased by brothers Stanley and Louis Konopelski. The Konopelski family would like to thank the devoted staff of the McGlinn Cancer Center for their care of Steve and the compassion shown his family during this very difficult time. Services will be private at the convenience of the Konopelski family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Steve’s memory to St. Francis Home of Reading at www.stfrancishomereading.org
, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.