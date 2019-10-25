|
Stephen C. Mace, 98, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph, Bern Township. He was the husband of the late Anna M. (Zienkiewicz) Mace. They had been married 66 years. Born in Humboldt, Pa., son of the late Stephen C. Mace and Clara E. (Shoup) Mace. Steve was a 1939 graduate of Hazel Township High School. He joined the Army in 1942. During WWII he served in the 80th Infantry Division. Spending 274 days in the field participating in all five major battles Northern France, Rhineland-Ardennes, Central Europe and the Battle of the Bulge. During this time he was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. In the summer of 1948, he became a student officer at the Ross Leffler School of Conservation, leading to a 38 year career with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which ended in 1980 as the supervisor of the Southeast Division, Reading. Steve was a Mason belonging to York Lodge #266, York, Pa., and the Harrisburg Consistory. Steve’s philosophy on life was simple. Every day is a good day. Your day is what you make of it. He lived his life as such. Always good days, always making his own good luck and giving to those around him. He imparted from this life accomplishing everything he wanted to- no regrets. Steve is survived by his children: Stephen C. Mace Jr., husband of Susie (Spatz) Mace, of Powells Point, N.C.; Janice A. (Mace), wife of Andrew Bieber, of St. Lawrence; Lisa M. (Mace), wife of John McKeon, of Fleetwood; daughter-in-law, Shelia D. (Eisenhardt) Mace, of Leesport; grandchildren: Stephen C. Mace V, Amy Mace, Erich Mace, Stephanie Krick, Andrew Kramer, Bailey McKeon and Taylor McKeon; and great-grandchildren: Ashleigh Nicole Krick, Leland Harold Kramer and Eva Joy Mace. Stephen was preceded in death by his son, Edward J. Mace; great-grandson, Finn Harold Kramer; and his siblings: Edward, George, Ruth, Emma and Mabel. A viewing will be Monday, October 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Pricetown Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stephen’s name to Middle Creek Wild Life Museum: PA Game Commission- Conservation Heritage Museum, Middle Creek Waterfowl Area, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019