Stephen Stupp
Stephen P. Stupp, 68, of Bern Twp., passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Colleen E. (Fitterling) Stupp. Born in Pine Grove, he was the son of the late Junior and Shirley (Stine) Stupp. Stephen was a graduate of Pine Grove High School and Susquehanna University. He was a chemist and owned and operated APT Labs, Wyomissing. Surviving in addition to his wife is a step-son: Timothy S. Gauker; three grandchildren: Karisa, Brandon and Kyle Gauker; and three great-grandchildren. Stephen is also survived by three sisters: Debra Rarick, Brenda Archer and Sandra Schneck. He was predeceased by a brother: Dwayne Stupp and Cindy Kiehl. A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, October 10 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
