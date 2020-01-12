|
Sterling D. Lamm, 90, of Reading, passed away in the evening hours Friday, January 10, 2020, of natural causes, in Penn State Health, St. Joseph. He was the husband of Bertha E. (nee’ Grossman) Lamm. They were married 67 years. Born November 3, 1929, in Reading, he was the son of the late Harry & Bessie (nee’ Unger) Lamm. A 1947 Reading High School graduate, loved entertaining, playing his accordion, started “Just Two,” with wife, Bertha, in his retirement years. His passion never wavered for performing anywhere, anytime. In his younger days he enjoyed his Harley, later poker and casinos and, all-time favorite, Polka music. He will be missed by his furry four-legged, Missy. He lived life to the fullest. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Scott D. Lamm and Brenda J. (Scott A.) Steinhauer; his grandsons, Jeffrey (Melissa) Steinhauer and Eric (Alicia) Steinhauer; and his great-grandson, Nathan Steinhauer. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Mull Funeral Home, 27 E High St., Womelsdorf, with the Rev. James R. Roth, officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., and Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, at the funeral home. Kindly omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, contributions, in Sterling’s memory, may be made to the Animal Shelter of one’s choice. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020