Sterling Lamar Neidlinger, 86, of Winter Springs, FL, passed away Friday, March 13th, at South Seminole Hospital, Longwood, FL. Born in Panther Valley, PA on January 21, 1934, he was a son of the late Geneveiva “Jenny” Eifert. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Miriam Mae (Krammes) Neidlinger, on March 27, 1993. In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by twin sons that passed away at birth, Larry, & Lamar Neidlinger. Sterling attended Cressona High School, and was a member of St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, Cressona. He served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist 3rd Class from 1954 to 1956. Sterling was formerly employed by Losch, Schuylkill Haven, Monterey Manor, New Port Richey, FL, and Richard Plumbing, Naples, FL. He had worked as a plumber, pipefitter, welder, and handyman. He is survived by two sons: Kurt Neidlinger & wife Kathie, Winter Springs, FL, & Brian Neidlinger & wife Cindy, Mechanicsville, VA.He is also survived by grandchildren: Molly Borer & husband, David, Shane Neidlinger, Brett Neidlinger, Cayla Inserra & husband, David, and Bradley Neidlinger, and a great-granddaughter, Madelyn. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be conducted at St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, Cressona, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21st,with Rev. Kevin Fruchtl officiating. A viewing will be held Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow at Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. At the family’s request, donations in Sterling’s memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater PA Chapter 2595 Interstate Drive Harrisburg, PA 17110. To extend online condolences, visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2020