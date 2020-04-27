|
Steve F. Fisher Marjorie A. Fisher, her sons Kent, Kirk and their respective families sadly announce the passing of Steve F. Fisher on April 23, 2020. Born October 28, 1943, he was the son of the late Frank and Hilda (Eckert) Fisher, Oley Township. Steve was a graduate of Oley Valley High School in 1961. He was very active in 4-H and FFA and showed beef cattle and swine at all the local fairs. On May 22, 1965, he was married to Marjorie who is the daughter of the late Leroy and Arlene (Marks) Werner of Mohnton. In 1966 Steve graduated third in his class from Delaware Valley College earning a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Agronomy and then attended the University of Minnesota for post-graduate work. As well as spending his lifetime working on the family farm, Steve’s professional life was also defined by his devotion to agriculture. Initially employed by the Reading Bone and Kerr-McGee companies, he then spent twenty-eight years with FMC Corporation as an agricultural sales rep. There he earned the coveted title of “Master Salesman” three times, thus being recognized as one of their top three national sales representatives. To this day he is remembered fondly by many of his customers and contemporaries in the field. Steve was selected by the United States Grasslands Council to be part of an agricultural diplomatic delegation traveling to China and Mongolia. He also was employed as a substitute science and biology teacher for Oley and surrounding school districts. Steve shared his passion for farming and showing livestock with his sons by leading various 4-H clubs and traveling the East coast with his family showing beef cattle at numerous fairs and expositions. The Oley Fair however, always held a special place in his heart and he acted as the Chairman of the beef department there for over forty years. Steve was an Elder, Sunday School Teacher and life-long member of Salem United Church of Christ (Oley) and acted as Treasurer of the Oley Union Cemetery in Spangsville. He was also Vice President of the Oley Valley Historical Society. Steve aka “Poppy” spent his later years at the family homestead. He was an adored mainstay at Fisher’s Produce, delighting customers and staff alike. He took great joy spending time with his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and, most importantly, “supervising” the family farm. He is also survived by a brother Gery and his wife Carol of Fleetwood and a sister Eloise of Fleetwood. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Steve’s honor to Salem United Church of Christ, 307 Covered Bridge Road, Oley, PA 19547. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020