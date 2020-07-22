I don't personally know Steven. I know his mother and her parents from a church we were all associated with. Steven's

mother (Shannon) and my daughter (Tina Fern) attended school together. Tina passed away April 9th 20016. Shannon, I know how difficult it is to lose a child. My deepest sympathy, goes to you, your parents and entire family during this time of sorrow. God bless!

Brenda Simmons Slatt

Acquaintance