1/1
Steven Allan LESHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Allan Lesher Steven Allan Lesher, 32, of Denver, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at home. He was born in Ephrata to Keith Allen Bender of Ephrata and Shannon (Lesher) McVaugh of Denver. He was a member of Reinholds VFW. He enjoyed driving his Honda and riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed hunting, bowling, quoits, going to the beach and the mountains. Steven worked as a tow motor operator for Pet Food Experts, Denver. In addition to his parents, Steven is survived by maternal grandparents, Mary (Oxenreider), wife of Charles Smith of Temple; maternal grandparents, Donald E.H. Lesher, Sr., husband of Jane (Derr) of Denver; sister, Brittany Earhart, companion of David Ansel of Denver, brother, Andrew Gemmill of Ephrata; step-father, Scott McVaugh, step-mother, Judy (Deller) Phipps of Ephrata; paternal grandparents, LaDonna, wife of Gary Walls of Denver; aunts, uncles, a niece and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, PA 17517, to assist with funeral expenses. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Roseboro-Stradling Funeral & Crematory Services Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roseboro-Stradling Funeral & Crematory Services Inc
533 Walnut St
Denver, PA 17517
(717) 336-6531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roseboro-Stradling Funeral & Crematory Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
I don't personally know Steven. I know his mother and her parents from a church we were all associated with. Steven's
mother (Shannon) and my daughter (Tina Fern) attended school together. Tina passed away April 9th 20016. Shannon, I know how difficult it is to lose a child. My deepest sympathy, goes to you, your parents and entire family during this time of sorrow. God bless!
Brenda Simmons Slatt
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved