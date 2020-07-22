Steven Allan Lesher Steven Allan Lesher, 32, of Denver, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at home. He was born in Ephrata to Keith Allen Bender of Ephrata and Shannon (Lesher) McVaugh of Denver. He was a member of Reinholds VFW. He enjoyed driving his Honda and riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed hunting, bowling, quoits, going to the beach and the mountains. Steven worked as a tow motor operator for Pet Food Experts, Denver. In addition to his parents, Steven is survived by maternal grandparents, Mary (Oxenreider), wife of Charles Smith of Temple; maternal grandparents, Donald E.H. Lesher, Sr., husband of Jane (Derr) of Denver; sister, Brittany Earhart, companion of David Ansel of Denver, brother, Andrew Gemmill of Ephrata; step-father, Scott McVaugh, step-mother, Judy (Deller) Phipps of Ephrata; paternal grandparents, LaDonna, wife of Gary Walls of Denver; aunts, uncles, a niece and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, PA 17517, to assist with funeral expenses. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com
.