Steven Barrell Steven Barrell, 64, formerly of Leesport, passed away in Sacramento, CA on Thursday, October, 29, 2020. He was the son of the late George and Fernanda (Pomponi) Barrell. He is survived by his wife Holly and sons Brian and Eric. Predeceased by infant son Sean. Also survived by sisters Donna and Joann, and numerous nieces and nephews. Steve graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School and Penn State University. Recently employed by US Veterans Affairs in California. Steve was known for great sense of humor, enjoyment of photography, and love of family. Memorial services to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Penn State University Engineering Scholarship Fund. University Park, PA or US Lighthouse Society, Hansville, CA.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
