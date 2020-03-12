|
|
Steven C. Burger Steven C. Burger, 41, of Dark Woods Rd., Pine Grove, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home. Born on May 7, 1978 in Lancaster, he was the son of Robert and Paula Curtis Burger. He was a 1997 graduate of Pine Grove High School and attended Thompson Institiute. Surviving, in addition to his parents, are four brothers, Kristofer, Daniel, Aaron and Bob Burger; two nieces. All Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online to www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020