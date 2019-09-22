|
|
Steven G. Cake, 60, of Brecknock Twp., passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at home.
He was the husband of Shelie P. (Weller) Cake. Born in Cumru Twp., he was the son of the late George E. and
Vivian E. (Ebert) Cake. He was a 1976 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. Steven was the owner and operator of S.N.S. Tile Inc., of Brecknock Twp.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Nikolaus G. Cake, of Kenhorst; Amanda P., wife of Billy Pridgen, of York; and Janson S. Cake, of Reading. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Olivia and Natalie Pridgen; and a sister, Carol V. Althouse, wife of Rick Leinbach, of Reading.
Funeral service and interment will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley
Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton. To
offer the family online condolences, please visit us at
www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019