Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Cake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Cake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Cake Obituary

Steven G. Cake, 60, of Brecknock Twp., passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at home.

He was the husband of Shelie P. (Weller) Cake. Born in Cumru Twp., he was the son of the late George E. and

Vivian E. (Ebert) Cake. He was a 1976 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. Steven was the owner and operator of S.N.S. Tile Inc., of Brecknock Twp.

Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Nikolaus G. Cake, of Kenhorst; Amanda P., wife of Billy Pridgen, of York; and Janson S. Cake, of Reading. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Olivia and Natalie Pridgen; and a sister, Carol V. Althouse, wife of Rick Leinbach, of Reading.

Funeral service and interment will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley

Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton. To

offer the family online condolences, please visit us at

www.gilesandyeckley.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now