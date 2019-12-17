|
Steven Danzig Steven Danzig 61, of Exeter, passed away Sunday December 15, 2019 in Manor Care Laureldale. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Carolyn (Kretiv) Danzig. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 13, 1958 a son of the late David and Margaret (Suhr) Danzig. He was employed by the Local 3 Union in New York for many years. Steven was a family man who enjoyed being around his loved ones. He was a loving and accepting father to all of his children, he enjoyed watching western movies and listening to oldies music, especially 70’s and 80’s rock ballads. Steven liked telling really bad jokes, finding the joy as his loved ones figured them out. Everyone Steven came in contact with loved him, his warmth and sense of humor always preceded him. Also surviving are his children; Peter and his husband Richie Danzig of Philadelphia, Brandon Danzig, Sr., and his significant other Angela Bachrach of Pottstown, Phillip Danzig and his wife Kaitlyn Danzig of Reading, Abigail Danzig of Reading, 3 grandchildren; Hailey, Brandon Jr., and Tatum and his sister, Dorothy and her husband Tony Piccolo of Malta, N.Y. A viewing will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 1-3pm and 5-8pm in Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reading. Please pay respects at www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019