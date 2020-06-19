Steven E. Wark Steven E. Wark, 60, of Blandon, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home. Born December 16, 1959 in Clinton, Iowa, he was the son of the late Marie Jean H. (Herrity) and Thomas E. Wark. He and his wife of 39 years, Dawn N. (Neiman) Wark, were married on September 28, 1980 in Villanova, PA. Steven worked for Walmart in Hamburg for the past 10 years in maintenance. Prior to Walmart, he spent many years as a cook working for Olive Garden, Denny’s and Chi Chi’s. Steven was a 1979 graduate of Northen Chester County Vocational Technical School where he studied Culinary Arts. He loved spending time outdoors, watching TV and truly enjoyed the Christmas season. Most of all, Steven adored his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Dawn, Steven is survived by his three children, Rachel R. Wark, Blandon, Christina L. Wark, fiancee of Joshua L. Minnich, Reading and Benjamin S. Wark, husband of Christina B. (Brachelli) Wark, Langhorne. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tanner, Logan, Jessica, Avery and Everett, his step-mother, Lois S. (Sutherland) Wark, his siblings, John T. Wark and his wife, Paige, Catherine A. Wark, Laura M. (Wark) Liu and her husband, Albert, David J. Wark, Mark M. Wark and his wife Karen, Patricia M. (Wark) DePetris and Joshua T. Thomas, and by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services for Steven will be held on Friday evening, June 26, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. A viewing will be held Friday from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Donations may be made in Steven’s memory to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or to the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania at www.EFEPA.org. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, PA is honored to be caring for Steven and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.