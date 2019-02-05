Steven W. Julian, 49, of Exeter, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, in

Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of Patricia (McAlvage) Julian, Exeter, and the late Alvin F. Julian.

Steven graduated from Central Catholic High School and attended Alvernia College. He was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., Exeter Township. Steven was a true athlete, a sports fan and loved animals. Steven was the owner/operator of Julian Landscaping.

In addition to his mother, Patricia, Steven is survived by his daughter, Rachel M. Julian; and his son, Kyle A. Julian; his brothers, Mervin G. Wertz, Exeter; Michael J. Julian, Wernersville; and Melissa (Beaver) Julian, friend and former wife.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Gethsemane Cemetery

Mausoleum, Chapel of St. George, 3139 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605, Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, or , 3551 N. Broad St.,

Philadelphia, PA 19140.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



