Steven M. Kulaga, 63, of Reading, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, Steven was the son of John J.Kulaga, Jr. and the late Patricia A. (Biondo) Kulaga. He was a machinist at Rockwell International and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and watching horse racing. Steven is also survived by his siblings John J. Kulaga,III, companion of Lisa A. Himmelreich of Temple; William S. Kulaga, Sr. companion of Lorrie A. Bortz of Mohnton; Robert B. Kulaga, husband of Tammy Kulaga of Muncy Valley, PA; Brian K. Kulaga, companion of Kathleen P. Strelecki of Scranton; Richard L. Kulaga, husband of Trina Kulaga of Reading; Karen L. Waidelich, wife of Glenroy Waidelich of Kutztown and was preceded in death by his brother Glen A. Kulaga. Steven is also survived by 22 nieces and nephews and 17 great nieces and nephews. Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Humane Society of Berks County 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604 in memory of Mr. Steven M. Kulaga. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019