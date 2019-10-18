Home

Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Steven Marquard Obituary
Steven L. Marquard, 63, of Exeter Township, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Rosanna M. (DeLong) Marquard. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late E. Marie (Rebholtz) Weand and his late step father, Vernon O. Weand Jr. He was a 1973 graduate of Reading High School and was a member of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church. Steven enjoyed going to the Daytona International Speedway to watch races with his stepfather. He worked as a salesman at Carpet Mart for many years. In addition to his wife, Steven is survived by two daughters, Courtney Marquard, Blandon; and Katrina Marquard, Exeter. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., in Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane, Reading. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, at the address above. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
