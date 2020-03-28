Home

Steven D. Mast, 29, of Schuylkill Haven, PA, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. He is survived by his girlfriend, Samantha “Sam” Moyer and daughter, Ashlynn; mother, Denice (Michael) Swetland; father, Clinton Ziemer; adoptive parents: Glen and Goldie Mast; maternal grandparents: Linda Clippinger and Arnold Wenzel, Sr.; paternal grandmother: Geraldine Ziemer; and paternal adoptive grandparents: Clair and Edwina Mast. Also surviving are siblings: James, Wes, Ryan, Michael, Clinton, Brittany, Nicholas, and Sean; and numerous nieces and nephews. Steven was preceded in death by a sister, Bambi. Steven was a graduate of ELCO High School and worked as a Roofing Assembler. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, hunting, and cooking-especially on the grill. He loved spending time with family. Memorial services will be announced at a future date. gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
