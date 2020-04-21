|
|
Steven A. McGowan, 62, of Hamburg, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 in ManorCare- Pottsville after a short stay. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Harry R. McGowan, Jr., and the late Shirley M. (Gaumer) McGowan. He graduated from Hamburg Area High School in 1975, and later received his Bachelor's Degree from Penn State University in Criminal Justice. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Hamburg. He was a US Air Force Veteran. Steven worked as a Correction Officer at Berks County Prison for the past 30+ years last working February 2015. In Boy Scouts, Steven acheived the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a baseball and sports fanatic. His favorite player was Cal Ripken, Jr. He enjoyed watching the Orioles, Phillies, Eagles, and Penn State Football. Steven was an avid collector of sports memorabilia and trains. He also had a movie collection that everybody in town was able to enjoy. He always had fond memories of playing football in high school. He was a member of the Hamburg Moose Lodge No. 523. Steven enjoyed lending and caring for his Niece and Nephews and Great Niece and Great Nephews and his God Children. He always enjoyed the family pets. Steven is survived by a brother: Stewart R. McGowan, partner of Carlos Ferrer, Hamburg; and two sisters: Patricia A. (McGowan), wife of John P. Trubilla, and Denise M. McGowan, both of Hamburg. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Paul's United Methodist Church Cemetery, Geigertown. Memorial Contributions may be sent to: Bethany United Methodist Church, 321 Island Street Hamburg, PA 19526 Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020