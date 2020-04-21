Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven McGowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven McGowan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven McGowan Obituary
Steven A. McGowan, 62, of Hamburg, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 in ManorCare- Pottsville after a short stay. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Harry R. McGowan, Jr., and the late Shirley M. (Gaumer) McGowan. He graduated from Hamburg Area High School in 1975, and later received his Bachelor's Degree from Penn State University in Criminal Justice. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Hamburg. He was a US Air Force Veteran. Steven worked as a Correction Officer at Berks County Prison for the past 30+ years last working February 2015. In Boy Scouts, Steven acheived the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a baseball and sports fanatic. His favorite player was Cal Ripken, Jr. He enjoyed watching the Orioles, Phillies, Eagles, and Penn State Football. Steven was an avid collector of sports memorabilia and trains. He also had a movie collection that everybody in town was able to enjoy. He always had fond memories of playing football in high school. He was a member of the Hamburg Moose Lodge No. 523. Steven enjoyed lending and caring for his Niece and Nephews and Great Niece and Great Nephews and his God Children. He always enjoyed the family pets. Steven is survived by a brother: Stewart R. McGowan, partner of Carlos Ferrer, Hamburg; and two sisters: Patricia A. (McGowan), wife of John P. Trubilla, and Denise M. McGowan, both of Hamburg. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Paul's United Methodist Church Cemetery, Geigertown. Memorial Contributions may be sent to: Bethany United Methodist Church, 321 Island Street Hamburg, PA 19526 Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -