1/1
Steven Mull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven D. Mull, 74, of Ruscombmanor Twp., passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Blake Medical Center, Bradenton, FL. He was the widower of the late Frederica R. (nee’ Yost) Mull, who died October 26, 2016. Born August 12, 1946, in Reading, he was a son of the late Frank S. & Catherine M. (nee’ Rothermel) Mull. A 1964 graduate of Oley Valley High School, and a 1968 graduate of Kutztown State Teachers College, Steve retired as an automotive mechanic instructor last working at the Berks Career & Technology Center, Oley Campus. He is survived by his two children: Matthew F. (Carlene M.) Mull, Macungie & Rebecca S. (Robert A.) King, Ruscombmanor Twp.; his four grandchildren: Samantha M., Gabrielle C., Alexandra E. Mull, & Bennett A. King; and his two siblings: Georgia L. (Bruce A.) Stauffer, & Leon T. (RoseEllen) Mull. At Steve’s request, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf has charge. www.mullfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved