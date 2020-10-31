Steven D. Mull, 74, of Ruscombmanor Twp., passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Blake Medical Center, Bradenton, FL. He was the widower of the late Frederica R. (nee’ Yost) Mull, who died October 26, 2016. Born August 12, 1946, in Reading, he was a son of the late Frank S. & Catherine M. (nee’ Rothermel) Mull. A 1964 graduate of Oley Valley High School, and a 1968 graduate of Kutztown State Teachers College, Steve retired as an automotive mechanic instructor last working at the Berks Career & Technology Center, Oley Campus. He is survived by his two children: Matthew F. (Carlene M.) Mull, Macungie & Rebecca S. (Robert A.) King, Ruscombmanor Twp.; his four grandchildren: Samantha M., Gabrielle C., Alexandra E. Mull, & Bennett A. King; and his two siblings: Georgia L. (Bruce A.) Stauffer, & Leon T. (RoseEllen) Mull. At Steve’s request, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf has charge. www.mullfh.com