|
|
?Steven Richard Perkins 51, of Exeter passed away Wednesday October 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judi L (Shurr) Perkins. Steven was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 13, 1968 a son of Lawrence J and Mary (Fisher) Perkins of Fishers Indiana. He was a 1987 Witmer High School Graduate in Toledo, OH., and received his Associates Degree at University of Toledo in 1997. Steven was a Navy Veteran serving during Gulf War from 1987-1993. He was employed by Manny Esh Respiratory Care as a respiratory therapist for 16 years last working October 29th. Steven enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, especially Jeff Gordon and was an avid Dallas Cowboy and Ohio State Buckeye fan. Also surviving are his 2 sons; Matthew R Perkins of Indianapolis and Michael J Perkins of Exeter, his 2 sisters; Diane and her husband John Ruscoe of Fishers, IN., Amanda Perkins of Toledo, OH., 2 nieces, Bri Ruscoe and Maddi Ruscoe, and his mother-in-law Judith Shurr of Exeter Township. A Celebration of Life Service will be Monday November 4, 2019 at 7pm in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd. Reiffton. A viewing will be Monday 5-7pm. As per the families request, please wear you favorite sports team apparel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zoe's Rescue Home, PO Box 2372 Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Please pay respects at www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019