Detective Sergeant Steven L. Reppert passed away August 23, 2019.
Steve was born October 27, 1967, in
Reading, Pennsylvania, to Charles R.
Reppert and Bette J. (Ermold) Reppert. He was the younger brother of Bruce R.
Reppert, Hamburg, Pa. He was the husband of Terry
(Vernon) Reppert. Father of daughter, Victoria E. Reppert; and son, Brock S. Reppert; and grandfather to Coltin and Dean Reppert.
Steve grew up in Muhlenberg Township, Reading, Pa., and was an active part of Boy Scout Troop 155 of Good Shepherd U.C.C. Church, earning the rank of Life Scout. He graduated from Muhlenberg Township High School in 1985, where he was honored to receive the MVP award for basketball. After high school, Steve joined the United States Air Force, where he served his country proudly for 11 years as an F-16 avionic technician. During his time in the military, Steve served two deployments to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm, leaving the Air Force as a staff sergeant.
In Arizona, Steve joined the Surprise Police Department in 1997, as a police officer. During his 22 years with the
Surprise Police Department, Steve served in multiple
positions to include, motorcycle traffic officer, patrol
supervisor, traffic unit supervisor, training sergeant,
community relations, professional standards internal
investigator, as well as his most current assignment as a
detective sergeant supervising the Violent Crimes Unit. During his tenure with the Surprise Police Department, Steve was the recipient of many awards to include The Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Officer of the year, as well as a three (3) time recipient of the Surprise
Police Department's Supervisor of the Year award. Steve holds a bachelors degree in criminal science from Ottawa University, as well as various AZ Peace Officer Standards and Training board (POST) instructor certifications.
When not working, Steve enjoyed watching baseball, deer and elk hunting and camping trips to the sand dunes of Glamis, California, with his family and friends. He will be missed.