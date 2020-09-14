Steven Scott Fogelman Steven Scott Fogelman, 48, of Fleetwood, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12, 2020 while working in the yard clearing trees. He was the devoted husband of Danielle N. (Schlosser) Fogelman, whom he married on October 7, 2006. Born in Allentown, PA, Steve was a son of Mary G. (Confer) Fogelman and the late Donald L. Fogelman. He was a 1991 graduate of Brandywine Heights High School, Topton, and worked as a Material Handler at East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc., Lyons, for almost 30 years. Steve was a member of The Rockland Rod and Gun Club, Pike Township Sportsmen’s Association, Lyon’s Fire Company and Pine Creek Hunting Camp, Center County. Steve was an avid hunter and enjoyed being outdoors. He also was a hockey and football fan, especially the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers. Above all, Steve loved his family. His children were the light of his life and he was their #1 supporter and biggest fan in all their activities. His selfless personality was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In addition to his wife of 13 years, Danielle, and his mother, Mary, Steve is survived by his children, Alyssa R. Fogelman, Scott D. Fogelman and Jack D. Fogelman, all at home; stepson, Brandon T. Augustine, fiancé of Dallas Meitzler, District Township, brother and sisters, Dennis L. Fogelman, and his wife, Debra, Kutztown, Deborah A. Jones, and her husband, Todd, Fleetwood, Sharon A. Rothermel, and her husband, William, Fleetwood, Christine A. Dolly, and her husband, Roy, Mertztown, and their families. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Angela Schlosser wife of the late John Schosser, Whitehall; brother and sister-in-laws, Christopher Schlosser, and his wife, Krissa, Whitehall, Mark Schlosser, and his wife, Tara, Whitehall, Tara White, and her husband, Robert, Coplay, Jenna Bobenich, and her husband, Jonathan, Whitehall, and their families; and his many close friends that he considered his own brothers. A funeral service to celebrate Steve’s life will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately by his family. Current CDC guidelines regarding gathering size and social distancing measures will be in effect and masks must be worn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Steven S. Fogelman Memorial Fund c/o Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., P.O. Box 292, Kutztown, PA 19530-0292 to assist with his children’s college education in the future. If you are unable to attend Steve’s service, it will be recorded and LIVE streamed for guests to view safely from home. Please visit www.Ludwickfh.com/obituaries
