Stewart A. Ludwig
Stewart A. Ludwig Stewart A. Ludwig, 72, of Birdsboro, Amity Twp., PA, passed away on November 1, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late C. Scott Ludwig, Sr. and Virginia (Kline) Ludwig. He was the widower of Joy (Wickizer) Ludwig. Stewart worked as a maintenance technician at various steel mills and manufacturing plants in Pa, he was last employed and retired from Arcelor Mittal in Coatesville Pa. He enjoyed raising chickens with his wife, gardening, and spending time with his beloved cat, Boy. Stewart was a member of Kulptown Fire Co., Birdsboro Sportsmen’s Club, and Birdsboro VFW Post 411. Surviving Stewart are 1 nephew: Peter M. Ludwig, husband of Sarah of Birdsboro, PA; 1 niece: Karin L. Dushaw, wife of Greg of Alexandria, VA; and step-children: Todd, Lori, Kim, and Dorann. He was predeceased by 1 brother: C. Scott Ludwig, Jr. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amity Heritage Society, PO Box 443 Douglasville, PA 19518. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dengler Funeral Home
