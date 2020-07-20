1/1
Stewart Knapp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stewart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stewart S. Knapp, 95, of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania (formerly of Spring Hill, Florida, Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and Scituate, Massachusetts) passed away after a short illness on Monday, July 13, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. Stewart was the loving husband of the late Jane (Shanks) Knapp, his first wife and the late Jean (Becker Stein) Knapp. Born in Belleville, NJ, he was the son of the late Howard and Ruth (Mead) Knapp. Stewart graduated from Belleville High School, earned his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and his MBA from Columbia University. He served as a B24 navigator in the United States Army Air Corps, stationed in Italy during WWII. Stewart worked in sales and marketing management for several electronics firms. He was an avid bridge player, active in tennis and golf, and loved to travel; he and Jean traveled extensively together throughout Europe. He will be greatly missed by his family, and remembered for his beautiful blue eyes, sense of humor, and dedication to his family. Stewart is survived by his two daughters, Barbara (Knapp) Farrell and her husband Paul of Wyomissing, and Susan Powers Knapp of Northborough, Massachusetts; four grandchildren: James, John, and Katherine Farrell, and William Knapp; two great-grandchildren: Leo and Michael Farrell. He is predeceased by his son Robert Knapp, and sister Doris (Knapp) Borchert. He is also survived by Jean’s two sons, Lyle Stein and his wife Linda of Toronto, and Jim Stein and his wife Susanne of Palatine, Illinois; and five grandchildren, Katie, Patrick, Matthew, Mackenzie, and Danny. Services and interment are private in Scituate, Massachusetts. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lutz Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved