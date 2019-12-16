|
Stewart K. Mohn, 81, formerly of Adamstown and seven-year resident of ManorCare Sinking Spring, passed away Fri., Dec. 13, 2019. He was a son of the late Walter K. and Elmira M. (Beidler) Mohn. Stewart was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, class of 1957. He worked in the mailing department for the , in Reading, and later he worked part time at Weaver’s Market, in Adamstown. As a young man, Stewart enjoyed amusement parks. In his recent years, he enjoyed visits from his nieces and nephews, where he loved to reminisce with stories of the past. Stewart was a member of Peace U.C.C., in Denver. He was a man of simple pleasures. He liked word searches and singing. He was well-liked and will be greatly missed. Stewart is survived by four nieces and nephews: Debra L. Berger, of Sinking Spring; Michael Kilakis (Terry), of Ocean View, Del.; Sheree Blanski, of Shillington; and Shelee Rothwell (William), of Sinking Spring. He was predeceased by a brother, James F. Mohn; and two sisters, Betty L. Kilakis and Shirley A. Boone. Visitation: Thurs., Dec. 19, from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., 34-38 N Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. A committal service will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown. www.goodfuneral.com Memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, #180 Wyomissing, PA 19610.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019