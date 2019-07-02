Stewart Sweigart

Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-375-4337
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
All Souls Ecumenical Catholic Church
640 Centre Ave
Reading, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
All Souls Ecumenical Catholic Church
640 Centre Ave
Reading, PA
View Map
Stewart R. "Rich" Sweigart, 75, of

Reading, passed away on June 30th, in his residence.

He was the loving partner of Richard K. Erb for 25 years. Born in Adamstown, Pa., he was the son of the late Ammon H.

Sweigart and late Virginia M. (Keiser) Sweigart Neider. Rich was a 1961 graduate of Reading High School. Stewart had worked in credit and collections for various places over the years, and retired in 2004. He was a member of All Souls Ecumenical Catholic Church of Reading, where he served on the church hospitality team. Stewart loved his cat, Blake.

He is survived in addition to his partner by a cousin, Steve Keiser, Mohnton, Pa.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11:00 a.m., in All Souls Ecumenical Catholic Church, 640 Centre Ave., Reading. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., in church. Interment will follow in Old Fairview Cemetery, Denver, PA.

Online condolence may be made at:

Published in Reading Eagle on July 2, 2019
