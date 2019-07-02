Stewart R. "Rich" Sweigart, 75, of

Reading, passed away on June 30th, in his residence.

He was the loving partner of Richard K. Erb for 25 years. Born in Adamstown, Pa., he was the son of the late Ammon H.

Sweigart and late Virginia M. (Keiser) Sweigart Neider. Rich was a 1961 graduate of Reading High School. Stewart had worked in credit and collections for various places over the years, and retired in 2004. He was a member of All Souls Ecumenical Catholic Church of Reading, where he served on the church hospitality team. Stewart loved his cat, Blake.

He is survived in addition to his partner by a cousin, Steve Keiser, Mohnton, Pa.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11:00 a.m., in All Souls Ecumenical Catholic Church, 640 Centre Ave., Reading. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., in church. Interment will follow in Old Fairview Cemetery, Denver, PA.

Online condolence may be made at:

www.cramp-hummelfunerahome.com. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of

