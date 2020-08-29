Stratton Capiotis

Stratton Constantine Capiotis, 67, of Oley, PA entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his residence & surrounded by his loving family. Born October 16, 1952 in Reading, he was the cherished son of the late Constantine and Bessie (Kontaxes) Capiotis. Stratton’s spirit will be carried on by his wife, Debra (Wilson) Capiotis, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage with. He also leaves behind daughter Constance Capiotis, of Pittsburg, PA; son Nickolas Capiotis, of Nashville, TN; brother Milton Capiotis and his wife Sharon, of Sinking Spring to cherish his memory. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Theo C. Auman Inc., Reading. A viewing will be held in Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 East Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Funeral services will commence at 12:30 p.m. with Father Theodore Petrides officiating. Interment will follow at Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522. In accordance with CDC guidelines, attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and face masks are required in the church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com
for the Capiotis family.