|
|
Stuart K. Levengood Stuart K. Levengood, 95, son of the late Cresson and Martha (Koch) Levengood and stepson to the late Dorothy and Stu Sands passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Stuart was born in Amityville, PA in 1924. He served in the US Army from 1941-1945 during WWII. He was an avid gardener and golfer and in his later years became a bicyclist riding 10 miles a day and accomplishing the 400 mile Erie Canal Bike ride (6) times. Stuart was a self-employed painter, paperhanger and carpenter for the majority of his life. Stuart was a proud father of five daughters, Carol, wife of Tim Prout, Betty, wife of Gene Musser, Karen, wife of Terry Moyer, Diane, wife of Greg Kulp and Lorie Levengood. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a half-sister, Betty Shenk and brother-in-law, Stauffer Kutz. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Arlene (Quinter) Levengood, his brothers, Richard and Stanley and sister, Marie. Stuart was a faithful member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Gilbertsville. Services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Avenue, Gilbertsville, PA. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11:00AM at the church with the Rev. Mary Ann Siefke officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Pottstown. In lieu of flowers, the family has chosen that donations may be made in Stuart’s name to St Luke Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 338, Gilbertsville, Pa 19525 or Erie Canal, Parks & Trails New York, 33 Elk Street, Albany, N.Y. 12207. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of the arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019