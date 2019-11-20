Home

Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
Suanne V. (Rader) Levengood

Suanne V. (Rader) Levengood, 62, of Reading, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Reading Hospital. Born in Boyertown, Pa., she was the daughter of Raymond and Virginia Rader. Suanne is survived by her two sons, Jereme, husband of Heather, Nesquehoning, and Brian Rader; her daughter, Tabatha Nagel; and grandchildren: Jaden, Andrew, Jazmine and Alexandria. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon with services beginning at 12:00 noon in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
