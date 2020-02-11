|
Sue A. Hendrickson, 63, of Kutztown, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, in her home. She is survived by her spouse Lynne K. Titus. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Natalie (Alspach) Hendrickson. She is also survived by her mother Roberta R. (Heck) Hendrickson of Wyomissing. Sue graduated from Mt. Penn High School, received her Bachelor's Degree from Millersville University and her MBA from Alvernia University. She was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C.-Fleetwood and enjoyed golfing, biking, swimming, reading and being outdoors. Sue worked at the Caron Foundation as the Corporate Director of Annual Relations and Alumni Development for over 30 years until her retirement. Sue is survived by her nephew Joseph, Germany; niece Andrea, Harrisburg; brother-in-law Ed Titus, Tamaqua; cousins Scott and Sue Yoder and Jane Yoder. She is predeceased by her sister Sally Jo (Hendrickson) Barry and cousin Judy Yoder. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caron Treatment Centers, Attn: Development Office, PO Box 150, Wernersville, PA 19565 or online at https://www.caron.org/give-to-caron/donate-form, Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St #100, Allentown, PA 18103 or Human Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th St, Reading, PA 19604. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020