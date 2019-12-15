|
Sue Ann (Wagner) Deck, 82, formerly of Robesonia, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Ephrata Manor. She was the wife of the late Walter C. Deck, who passed away Jan. 4, 2014. Sue, a daughter of the late Robert and Eva (Etchberger) Wagner, was born in Rehrersburg. She is survived by two daughters, Robin J., wife of Randy Herb, Robesonia; and Kathy J., wife of Ted Peek, Wernersville; a sister, Betty Moyer; four grandchildren: Kelly, wife of Nathan Howard; Amanda Herb; Travis Peek, husband of Sara; and Benjamin Peek, husband of Jordan; six great-grandchildren: Kate, Cooper, Evan, John, Elina and Jimmy; a great-grandchild due in February; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Wagner Jr. and LeRoy Wagner; two sisters, Mary Sherk and Jennie Bashore; and a great-grandson, Joshua. She was a member of St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, Wernersville, and was a life long member of the Pioneer Hose, Robesonia. Sue attended Bethel High School and retired from the Wernersville State Hospital. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ephrata Manor, United Church of Christ Homes, 99 Bethany Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019