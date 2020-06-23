Sue L. (Quinto) Schurr Sue L. (Quinto) Schurr (82) of Johnston, RI, formally of Wernersville, PA, passed peacefully June 19, 2020. Mother of the late George W. Schurr III, daughter of the late Dominic and Susie Quinto, also preceded in death by her brothers John, Lou, Joseph and Dominick Quinto and sister Mary (Quinto) Koenig. Beloved wife of George W. Schurr Jr. Loving mother of Susan K. (Douglas) Falcone and Helen Marie (Dennis) Loux. Grandmother of Robert Ray Jr. (Alisha), Michael D. Falcone (Caitlin), Corey J. Ray and Jennifer N. Falcone and great-grandmother of Luna B. Ray. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation 10:15 -10:45 AM and funeral Mass at 11 AM on June 26, 2020 both at Immaculate Conception, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown, PA. A mask will be required in the church. You can watch Sue’s services live by going to her obituary on our website. In lieu of flowers donations to: KAH Foundation, 2374 Post Rd., Suite 206 Warwick, RI 02886 or Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital Foundation, 414 Paoli Pike, Malvern Pa, 19355 Https: Mainlinehealth.org/give-rehab appreciated. Services entrusted to Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, Pa 215-884-0800. For full obituary and Condolences: www.mcgoldrickfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.