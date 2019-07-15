SueAnn (Canto) Sterner, 78, of Reading, died peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Mifflin Center Nursing Home, where she had been a resident for the past three and a half years.

She was a loving wife to her husband,

Dennis, and loving mother to her daughter, Tiffany. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Ruth DiFazio and Antonio Canto.

SueAnn was employed by the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company from 1959 to 1977 as a tire builder; the Reading School District from 1978 to 1996 as the supervisor of busing and maintenance; and a PA state constable from 1998 to 2007. She retired in 2007 due to her failing health. The things SueAnn loved most in life were her family and friends, the casino, her vacations to Wildwood in New Jersey, her annual Christmas parties and summer cookouts, playing cards, cruises with family and friends, her trips to Las Vegas and bingo. She was an active member of the Hillside Playground Association working the concession stands and running the weekly bingo's during the summer months.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Sterner; and daughter, Tiffany (Sterner) Dunn, wife of Michael Dunn. SueAnn is also survived by her two grandchildren, Zachary Dunn, of Philadelphia, and Taylor Dunn, of Chalfont.

She was preceded in death by her sister Patricia (Canto) Adams.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in SueAnn's memory to the . US Mail: Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Online: https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id= 32112&32112.donation=form1.

Services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. A visitation with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., and a Celebration of Life Service will start promptly at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



