Susan Annette Kappenstein
1953 - 2020
Susan Annette Kappenstein Susan Annette Kappenstein, 67 of Birdsboro, Exeter Twp., PA died on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at home. Born August 16, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gene Cole Tomlin and the late Gloria Elizabeth (Herbsleb) Tomlin. She was the wife of Robert L. Kappenstein, Jr. She was employed by St. Joseph Medical Center as director of volunteer services and loved her job. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Reading, PA. and a member of the Daughters of the King. Surviving, along with her husband, are sons, Nathan S. Kappenstein of Blue Bell, PA and David A. Kappenstein of New York, NY, daughter, Tara N. Thomas, wife of Clayton of Media, PA, brothers, John A. Tomlin of Saint Petersburg, FL and Bruce M. Tomlin of Mickleton, NJ; 3 grandchildren: Rhys, Grace, and Braedon Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, in her memory, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 435 Court St, Reading, PA 19601 or Penn State Health St. Joseph, 2500 Bernville Rd, Reading, PA 19605. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
