Susan J. DeStasio, 71, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Michael DeStasio Jr. They were married on June 29, 1996, and celebrated 23 years of marriage. Susan was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward K. Madeira. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Marion (Sener) Rapp. Susan was a 1966 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. She was an administrative assistant for the Berks County Intermediate Unit, Head Start. Susan was an active member of Salem-Berne United Methodist Church, Tilden Twp., where she was organist, choir director and organized the Christmas Bazaars. She was involved with the Methodist church camp, Pocono Plateau. Susan finished her first husband’s term on the Hamburg Area School District School Board following his death. She enjoyed crocheting and would volunteer at the hospital, making prayer shawls and caps for the newborns and cancer center. Susan also crocheted many Christmas gifts for her grandchildren, from Christmas stockings, to stuffed animals and outfits. She enjoyed making gifts for people and sharing her time and talents. Susan also enjoyed music, playing piano, singing, and teaching piano lessons. She also loved word games, puzzles, reading love stories, the outdoors and bird watching from her home in the woods. Susan and her husband, Mike, traveled extensively on his motorcycle, visiting Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Canada, across the United States, the national parks and Sturgis, S.D. She loved her dogs, Yuri and Sasha, and cat, Zoey. Most of all, Susan loved her family and grandkids; and was a very loving wife to her husband Mike. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Beth A. (Madeira), wife of John Battersby, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Krista M. (Madeira), wife of Jared Herman, Indiana, Pa.; and Timothy A. Madeira, husband of Kristin (Moyer) Madeira, Allentown; and eleven grandchildren: Mia, Ainsley, Sadie, Elias, Emmie, Kate, Lucie, Abbie, Jacob, Samuel and Anna. Susan is also survived by a half-brother, Robert Rapp, Laureldale. She was preced in death by a sister, Carole Longenderfer; and a half-brother, Theodore “Teddy” Rapp. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., from Salem-Berne United Methodist Church, 292 Salem Church Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. A visitation will be held in the church Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Salem-Berne United Methodist Church at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019