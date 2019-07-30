Susan Maria Dolan, 65, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 12:44 a.m., in her residence in Birdsboro.

Born in Reading she was a daughter of the late Charles V. and Olive (Herzer) Dolan.

She was employed for 41 years by the Reading Hospital as an R.N. medical I.C.U. nurse, retiring on April 1, 2019, and was a graduate of the former St. Pius X High School, in Pottstown, and later graduated from Kutztown University with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

Surviving are her siblings: Amanda O. Nickle, with whom she resided, Charles V. Dolan, Tennessee, and Bernard H. Dolan, of Leesport.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Ann Dolan and Mary Dolan.

Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, at date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Geigertown Fire Company, PO Box 209, Geigertown, PA 19523. Bean Funeral Home, Shillington, is in charge of

arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



