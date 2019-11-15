Home

Susan Maria Dolan, 65, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 12:44 a.m., in her residence in Birdsboro. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Charles V. and Olive (Herzer) Dolan. She was employed for 41 years by the Reading Hospital as a R.N. medical I.C.U. nurse, retiring on April 1, 2019, and was a graduate of the former St. Pius X High School in Pottstown and later graduated from Kutztown University with a bachelor of science degree in nursing. Surviving are her siblings: Amanda O. Nickle, with whom she resided; Charles V. Dolan, Tenn.; and Bernard H. Dolan, of Leesport. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Dolan and Mary Dolan. A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Sunday November 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant, will officiate. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Geigertown Fire Company, PO Box 209, Geigertown, PA 19523. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
