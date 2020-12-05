Susan M. (Kiscadden) (Raezer) Eshelman Susan M. (Kiscadden) (Raezer) Eshelman, 69, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was born in Lebanon to the late Charles and Evelyn (Miller) Kiscadden and was the wife of Donald E. Eshelman with whom she shared 19 years of marriage. She was a member of Akron Grace E.C. Church. She was a graduate of Northern Lebanon High School. Susan retired from Angiotech (surgical specialties) as a training coordinator in 2009. She loved the Wizard of OZ and to sing. She was a member of the Reading Choral Society. She enjoyed cooking and was an avid Penn State and Dallas Cowboys fan. She especially enjoyed watching her granddaughters grow up. Her creativity, sass and whit will be greatly missed. In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by her son, Steven P., husband of Cindy Raezer of Ephrata; granddaughters, Hannah, wife of Joshua Carr of Narvon, Jenna Raezer of Ephrata; her sister, Colleen, wife of Kevin DeLong of Palm Bay, FL and her brother, Brian Kiscadden of Grantville. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved dog, Ezekial Eshelman. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susan and Zeke’s memory may be made to Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
