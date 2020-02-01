|
Susan J. Hertzog, 71, of Reading, passed away on Jan. 30, in her residence. She passed peacefully with her family and friends by her side. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Smith and the late Jane (Cremer) Smith. Sue often said how lucky she was to grow up in a home with such loving parents. Surviving are two daughters, Nisa A. Hertzog, Honey Brook, Pa.; Joell Krippenbauer, Albuquerque, N.M.; one brother, Thomas Smith, Tucson, Ariz.; three grandchildren: Joshua Templin, Renee Kripplebauer and Rick Krippelbauer. Susan and her daughter, Nisa, were as close as a mother and daughter could be. The two looked almost exactly alike and they had so many things in common. Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting Susan knew her to be a very kind and generous person who valued people for their character, regardless of their appearance or status. Funeral services and interment will be private. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020