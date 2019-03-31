Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan (Houck) Jacoby.

Susan L. (Houck) Jacoby, 64, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in her Bern Township home following a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Jean and Helen (Miller) Houck. She and her

husband, Robert C. Jacoby Sr., had just celebrated 40

wonderful years of marriage in October.

A 1972 graduate of Reading High School, Susan earned her LPN degree from Reading Muhlenberg Vo-Tech, and worked tirelessly as a nurse helping those in need for over 40 years. Working part time while raising her children, she later joined Women's Clinic at Reading Hospital full time, last working in 2016.

Susan was an incredible mother and Mom-Mom, and

enjoyed every second she spent with her grandkids,

especially shopping with them and taking them to the pool in the summertime. She also enjoyed summer vacations with her family in Ocean City, Md., crocheting unique

blankets for them and a very special trip to her beloved

Ireland. She also held a very special place in her heart for her two dogs, Jackson and Quincy.

In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by her sons, Robert Jr., husband of Jannine, Myerstown; and Jeffrey, Orlando, Fla.; plus the true lights of her life, her grand-children, Claire and Liam. Also surviving is a brother, James Houck; and three sisters: Nancy Kase, wife of John; Connie Hillbish, wife of Pete; and Cheryl Houck.

A celebration of Susan's life will be held Thursday, April 4, at 12:00 noon at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, followed by her burial at Good Shepard UCC Cemetery, Temple. Friends may call

Thursday from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's honor may be made to: Peace Lutheran Church, 1728 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601; Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610, or the American

at donate3.cancer.org.

Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



