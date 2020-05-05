Susan N. (Kelly) Krammer, 68, of Womelsdorf, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the Reading Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, and following a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of Albert and Mary (Brennan) Kelly, and the loving wife of Michael Krammer. Mike and Sue were just about to celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary this week. Sue had a tremendous zest for life, and especially loved her Irish heritage. Her attendance at the annual Irish Festival in Wildwood, NJ became a growing family tradition, and something she looked forward to all year long. She was also a rabid sports fan, cheering especially loud and hard for “her” Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, even traveling to at least one away game a year to cheer on the Birds. But more than anything, Sue cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren, each of whom will greatly miss their “Grandma Sue”. Everyone looked forward to her fabulous Easter Egg Hunts each year, and at family get-togethers, to her famous potato salad. Very simply, Sue put a smile on everyone’s face whenever she was around. In addition to her husband, Sue is survived by her two daughters: Karen, wife of Joseph Purfield, Bernville; and Robyn, wife of Terrance Simon, Douglassville; as well as her loving grandsons: Joey, Patrick, Thomas, and Cole. She is also survived by a brother Ronald Kelly, husband of Jody; sisters Elaine Alvin and Catherine Kelly, and sister-in-law Marge Kelly. Sue was predeceased by a brother, Neil Kelly just two weeks ago. Funeral arrangements will be private at the convenience of Sue’s family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is assisting with services. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 6, 2020.