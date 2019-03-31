Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan (Dybalski) Krick.

Susan P. Krick of Summerfield, Florida, formerly of Temple, Pa., passed away March 24, 2019, with her husband, high school sweetheart, and soulmate, Steven "Moose" by her side. She was 69 years old.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph and S. Josephine Dybalski. She was a 1968 graduate of Holy Name High School.

Sue worked at the Reading YMCA,

Glidden Paint Retail Store and Dana/Bellco Federal Credit Union. She spent her

retirement years volunteering at various charitable organizations including

delivering Meals-on-Wheels, doing disaster relief with the American Red Cross, helping at the Greater Berks Food Bank, assisting with Keystone Military

Families and participating in Operation Shoe Box. Through these experiences she touched many lives and made many friends.

She also devoted much of her life to her family. Moose and Susie had a 49-year marriage that was sweet, strong and never had a dull moment. She was a selfless mother to her daughter, Lisa, and son-in-law, Brian Reaser. Grandma was especially fond of her two favorite grandkids, Jared and Jordan Reaser, who were her pride and joy. She loved her granddog, Cocoa, as well. Sue is also survived by her

sisters: Mary Christman, Kathryn Hunter and Christine Hydock.

She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Ziats. She

also leaves behind many in-laws, nieces, nephews and

cousins.

A visitation will be held at Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading. A memorial service will begin at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Keystone Military Families in Shoemakersville or to another of the charities listed above in honor of Sue.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



