Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Dolinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan L. Dolinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan L. Dolinski Obituary
Susan L. (Thomas) Dolinski Susan L. (Thomas) Dolinski, of Exeter Township, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Mark D. Dolinski also of Exeter Township. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Mary (Newmoyer) Thomas. Susan graduated from Reading High School and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township where she also sang in the choir. Susan worked for the District Justice and Elections Office for Berks County and lastly worked for the Berks County Library System. In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by her three sons, Stephen Wilson, husband of Debra, GA, Kevin Wilson, husband of Andrea, Exeter and Chris Wilson husband of Jody, Muhlenberg Twp.; grandchildren: Stephanie, Brandon, Melinda, Deana, J.D., Joey, Morgan, Emylea, Megan, Ian, Olivia, Dylan and Aidan; and great grandson Sam. Also surviving are sisters, Gail, Mary and Theresa; and her loving dog Max. A private viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., Mt. Penn followed by a green burial at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or American Pancreatic Association, Inc., P.O. Box 352406, Miami, FL 33135. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -