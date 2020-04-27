|
|
Susan L. (Thomas) Dolinski Susan L. (Thomas) Dolinski, of Exeter Township, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Mark D. Dolinski also of Exeter Township. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Mary (Newmoyer) Thomas. Susan graduated from Reading High School and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township where she also sang in the choir. Susan worked for the District Justice and Elections Office for Berks County and lastly worked for the Berks County Library System. In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by her three sons, Stephen Wilson, husband of Debra, GA, Kevin Wilson, husband of Andrea, Exeter and Chris Wilson husband of Jody, Muhlenberg Twp.; grandchildren: Stephanie, Brandon, Melinda, Deana, J.D., Joey, Morgan, Emylea, Megan, Ian, Olivia, Dylan and Aidan; and great grandson Sam. Also surviving are sisters, Gail, Mary and Theresa; and her loving dog Max. A private viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., Mt. Penn followed by a green burial at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or American Pancreatic Association, Inc., P.O. Box 352406, Miami, FL 33135. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020