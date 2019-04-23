Susan K. Lasater, 73, of Exeter Twp. passed away peacefully after a courageous

battle with ALS on April 18, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Susan was a beloved Mother, Best Friend and MomMom. A beacon of kindness, strength and courage. Our forever Angel.

Surviving are her three daughters: Jennifer S. Ayres,

Jessica R. (Ayres) Platanos and her husband, Christopher, and Nicole S. (Ayres) Weersing and her husband, Steven; four grandchildren: Riley, Isabella, Ronan and Everett; and Susan's companion, Thomas G. Preston.

Services are Thursday at 1 p.m. in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home on Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. Susan will be laid to rest in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading.

The family encourages donations to ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Ste. 260, Ambler, PA 19002, or www.alsphiladelphia.org.

Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Twp., is honored to serve our friend Susan and to assist her beautiful family. Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.AumansInc.com.

