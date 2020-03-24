|
Susan Mary “Suzy Q” Wechezak, 50, of Blandon, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born November 8, 1969 in Allentown, she was the daughter of Mary Ann (Zerebak) Wechezak, Blandon and the late Robert N. Wechezak. Suzy was an amazing woman who communicated with whomever she came in contact with through her two favorite things, “Uh Oh” and giving kisses. She had an impact on so many people, especially her aide, Sarah, who joined Suzy on so many outings, including the family trip to Disney World. Suzy was active with many groups, including Best Buddies of Kutztown University, Supportive Concepts, Prospectus, SNIGNEB and the Special Olympics. She and her Mom, Mary Ann, and Sarah were hosts for the 2008 Best Buddies88 Ball in Kutztown. Suzy truly enjoyed all of her caregivers and their special trips to the formal balls, bowling and even mini-golfing. Suzy was a 1991 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Kutztown. Surviving in addition to her Mom, Mary Ann, is her sister, Patricia Dee J. (Wechezak) Picone, widow of James T. Picone, Kutztown, her brother, Joseph R. Wechezak, husband of Veronica Quiroz, Emmaus, her nieces and nephews, DeeAnn M. (Picone) Taylor, wife of Randy W. Taylor, Kenhorst, Derek M. Picone, Kutztown, Kyla M. Wechezak, Philadelphia and Amie L. Wechezak, Emmaus and by her great-niece, Avri M. Taylor. Due to the current situation in Pennsylvania, services for Suzy will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that donations be made in Suzy’s memory to the . Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Suzy and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
