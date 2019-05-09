Susan Elaine McLean, 71, of Mohnton, passed away May 6, 2019, in the Reading Hospital with her loving family by her side.

She was the wife of John Douglas McLean, and they were married for 25 years.

Born February 11, 1948, in Reading, she was the daughter of Ruth Helen (Gardner) Levan, of Muhlenberg, and the late William Joseph Levan.

Susan was a 1966 graduate of Muhlenberg High School.

She worked for Coach in the retail industry for over 13 years.

She will be remembered for her impeccable style and fashion sense. Her passion for shopping was shared by her mother and sister, and ranged from designer bags to quirky thrift store finds.

She enjoyed riding in convertibles, collecting antiques, the beach and going on bus trips. She had a deep

compassion for all animals, especially cats.

Surviving are her children: Chuck Sweitzer and his wife, Lisa, of Reading; Wendy Kowalski and her husband,

Robert, of Reading; and Julie Sweitzer, of Reading. Also surviving are her stepchildren, John McLean Jr. and his wife, Deneen, of Bernville; and Kathleen McLean Politzer and her husband, Frank, of Sinking Spring. Nine

grandchildren and one great-grandchild, along with her brother, Kenneth Levan and his wife, Sandi, of Reading, and her sister, Sandy LaNoue, of Florida, also survive her.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her

honor to: of Berks, Lehigh and Northampton Counties or the Animal Rescue League.

Services will be private at the discretion of the family.

Online condolences, visit www.StitzelFuneralHomes.com.



