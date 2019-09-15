|
Susan Jeannette (Rogers) Millward, 67, of Mohnton, Pa., a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, died peacefully in hospice on September 9, 2019, in White Marsh, Md.
Born on September 11, 1951, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Hazel (Gauley) and Leroy William (Roy) Rogers, Susan attended public school in Iowa City, Iowa, graduating from Iowa City High School in 1969. After graduation she attended the University of Iowa.
Susan loved volunteering, reading, the outdoors and
travel. Throughout her life she led Girl Scout troops in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, travelled to national parks from Maine to California, donated her time to the United Way and spent time in schools and libraries impressing her love of books and her curiosity on others.
On July 22, 1973, Susan married George Wayne Millward in Iowa City, Iowa. A new adventure began. Susan and George raised two daughters, Sara Anne and Jessica Lynn, while pursuing their dreams across the country in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. Susan and George enjoyed spending time aboard their
sailboat, Indigo, exploring the Chesapeake Bay and
building a new community.
Susan is survived by her husband, George; her daughters, Sara (Aaron Goldman) and Jessica (Pax Tirrell); and grandson, Torin Tirrell Millward. She is also survived by her
older sisters, Ruth Rogers and Elizabeth (John) Martin; and a large and loving extended family.
A memorial reception and celebration of Susan's life will be held at the Manor House at Haven Harbor Marina in Rock Hall, Md., on Wednesday, September 18, beginning at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sarcoma Foundation of America in Susan's honor.